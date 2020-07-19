289 Grand Ashbury Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

4 Beds 3 Baths House for Rent Buford, GA - Property Id: 94803



Look no further! Come see this beautiful, modern 4 bedroom, three bathroom single family ranch style home with formal living, dining and family room! This home is available for rent in Sugar Hill, Georgia for only 1,550.00 per month!



This home sits on a 0.41 acre lot and boasts 2,504 sq of living space, an attached 624 sq ft 2-car garagea, attic and fireplace.



Minutes from convenient shopping at the Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier and Interstate 85 and 985.



Elementary school: Sugar Hill / Gwinnett / Gwinnett County, Ga

Middle school: Lanier / Gwinnett / Gwinnett County, Ga

High school: Lanier / Gwinnett / Gwinnett County, Ga

School district: Gwinnett County



Pet deposit required

