All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 289 Grand Ashbury Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
289 Grand Ashbury Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

289 Grand Ashbury Ln

289 Grand Ashbury Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

289 Grand Ashbury Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Beds 3 Baths House for Rent Buford, GA - Property Id: 94803

Look no further! Come see this beautiful, modern 4 bedroom, three bathroom single family ranch style home with formal living, dining and family room! This home is available for rent in Sugar Hill, Georgia for only 1,550.00 per month!

This home sits on a 0.41 acre lot and boasts 2,504 sq of living space, an attached 624 sq ft 2-car garagea, attic and fireplace.

Minutes from convenient shopping at the Mall of Georgia, Lake Lanier and Interstate 85 and 985.

Elementary school: Sugar Hill / Gwinnett / Gwinnett County, Ga
Middle school: Lanier / Gwinnett / Gwinnett County, Ga
High school: Lanier / Gwinnett / Gwinnett County, Ga
School district: Gwinnett County

Pet deposit required
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/94803
Property Id 94803

(RLNE4628350)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln have any available units?
289 Grand Ashbury Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln have?
Some of 289 Grand Ashbury Ln's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 289 Grand Ashbury Ln currently offering any rent specials?
289 Grand Ashbury Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 289 Grand Ashbury Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 289 Grand Ashbury Ln is pet friendly.
Does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln offer parking?
Yes, 289 Grand Ashbury Ln offers parking.
Does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 289 Grand Ashbury Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln have a pool?
No, 289 Grand Ashbury Ln does not have a pool.
Does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln have accessible units?
No, 289 Grand Ashbury Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 289 Grand Ashbury Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 289 Grand Ashbury Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 289 Grand Ashbury Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oaks at New Hope
239 New Hope Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Amberlake Village
2906 Old Norcross Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
SouthLawn Lawrenceville
30 S Clayton St
Lawrenceville, GA 30046
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Atlantic Medlock Bridge
2200 Montrose Pky
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Park Crossing
2700 Park Crossing Way NW
Lilburn, GA 30047

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College