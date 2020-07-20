2763 Morgan Glen Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

For more information, contact Miao 'Amanda' Yu at (404) 432-0068. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6527109 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in a cul-de-sac. Minutes from Mall of Georgia, Restaurants, I-85 and I-985. This nearly new townhome has plenty of upgrades including hardwoods on the main with granite counter tops in the kitchen and tile back splash with large island. Brushed Nickel light and plumbing fixtures. Granite counter tops in full baths with a Jack N Jill bath for the upstairs secondary bedrooms. Large Master bedroom with sitting area. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Large sitting area on second floor. Great schools and fantastic location.