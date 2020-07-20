All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2763 Morgan Glen Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2763 Morgan Glen Road
Last updated April 2 2019 at 5:43 PM

2763 Morgan Glen Road

2763 Morgan Glen Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2763 Morgan Glen Road, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

granite counters
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Miao 'Amanda' Yu at (404) 432-0068. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6527109 to view more pictures of this property. Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhome in a cul-de-sac. Minutes from Mall of Georgia, Restaurants, I-85 and I-985. This nearly new townhome has plenty of upgrades including hardwoods on the main with granite counter tops in the kitchen and tile back splash with large island. Brushed Nickel light and plumbing fixtures. Granite counter tops in full baths with a Jack N Jill bath for the upstairs secondary bedrooms. Large Master bedroom with sitting area. Master bath with separate tub and shower. Large sitting area on second floor. Great schools and fantastic location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2763 Morgan Glen Road have any available units?
2763 Morgan Glen Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2763 Morgan Glen Road currently offering any rent specials?
2763 Morgan Glen Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2763 Morgan Glen Road pet-friendly?
No, 2763 Morgan Glen Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2763 Morgan Glen Road offer parking?
Yes, 2763 Morgan Glen Road offers parking.
Does 2763 Morgan Glen Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2763 Morgan Glen Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2763 Morgan Glen Road have a pool?
No, 2763 Morgan Glen Road does not have a pool.
Does 2763 Morgan Glen Road have accessible units?
No, 2763 Morgan Glen Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2763 Morgan Glen Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 2763 Morgan Glen Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2763 Morgan Glen Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2763 Morgan Glen Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Foundry Duluth
3350 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Atlantic Sweetwater
3525 Club Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Century at the Ballpark
1110 Ballpark Lane
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Landmark at Bella Vista Apartment Homes
4015 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Avonlea on the River
6015 State Bridge Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039
Carrington Chase
6280 S Norcross Tucket Road
Duluth, GA 30084

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College