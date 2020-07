Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking bbq/grill media room

Absolutely gorgeous 4 sided brick home in the spectacular TPC Sugarloaf Country Club.All new truly gourmet kitchen with state of the art appliances.Huge quartz island,sub zero refrigerator,48" Wolf range with double ovens and grill,etc.Kitchen is open to the family room.Family room has built-ins,fireplace, and an open wall of windows to the deck.Fully finished basement with theater room,workout room,full bath,bedroom, and fabulous complete wet bar and entertaining area.