Gwinnett County, GA
275 Villa Place Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

275 Villa Place Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

275 Villa Place Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30084

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0682589018 ----
Are you looking for a great house in Gwinnett? Wow!! Rare opportunity in Tucker! Check out this 2,839 square foot home with attached two-car garage available for lease purchase in a high-performing school district. Boasting four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, this 2003-built home has it all with a fireplace in the downstairs living room, a separate dining room, an extra breakfast area and beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen. A master suite with soaking tub and a laundry room are conveniently located upstairs. The community, situated near I-285 and I-85, offers a swimming pool, playground and tennis court. Top rated schools - Parkview High School, Trickum Middle School, and Arcado Elementary School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 275 Villa Place Ct have any available units?
275 Villa Place Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 275 Villa Place Ct have?
Some of 275 Villa Place Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 275 Villa Place Ct currently offering any rent specials?
275 Villa Place Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 275 Villa Place Ct pet-friendly?
No, 275 Villa Place Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 275 Villa Place Ct offer parking?
Yes, 275 Villa Place Ct offers parking.
Does 275 Villa Place Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 275 Villa Place Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 275 Villa Place Ct have a pool?
Yes, 275 Villa Place Ct has a pool.
Does 275 Villa Place Ct have accessible units?
No, 275 Villa Place Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 275 Villa Place Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 275 Villa Place Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 275 Villa Place Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 275 Villa Place Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
