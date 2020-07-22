275 Villa Place Ct

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool garage tennis court

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/0682589018 ----

Are you looking for a great house in Gwinnett? Wow!! Rare opportunity in Tucker! Check out this 2,839 square foot home with attached two-car garage available for lease purchase in a high-performing school district. Boasting four bedrooms and three and a half bathrooms, this 2003-built home has it all with a fireplace in the downstairs living room, a separate dining room, an extra breakfast area and beautiful granite countertops in the kitchen. A master suite with soaking tub and a laundry room are conveniently located upstairs. The community, situated near I-285 and I-85, offers a swimming pool, playground and tennis court. Top rated schools - Parkview High School, Trickum Middle School, and Arcado Elementary School.