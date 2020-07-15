All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated July 12 2019 at 1:39 PM

2733 Morgan Farm Court

2733 Morgan Farm Court · No Longer Available
Location

2733 Morgan Farm Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
TWO STORY HOME IN BUFORD. Living room with fireplace, charming kitchen, and breakfast area. Gorgeous hardwood flooring through the foyer, and two car garage. Upstairs a HUGE master bedroom awaits you with trey ceilings and an oversized walk in closet. Master bath with includes dual vanity, tiled shower, garden tub.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com

In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2733 Morgan Farm Court have any available units?
2733 Morgan Farm Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2733 Morgan Farm Court have?
Some of 2733 Morgan Farm Court's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2733 Morgan Farm Court currently offering any rent specials?
2733 Morgan Farm Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2733 Morgan Farm Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2733 Morgan Farm Court is pet friendly.
Does 2733 Morgan Farm Court offer parking?
Yes, 2733 Morgan Farm Court offers parking.
Does 2733 Morgan Farm Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2733 Morgan Farm Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2733 Morgan Farm Court have a pool?
No, 2733 Morgan Farm Court does not have a pool.
Does 2733 Morgan Farm Court have accessible units?
No, 2733 Morgan Farm Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2733 Morgan Farm Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2733 Morgan Farm Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2733 Morgan Farm Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2733 Morgan Farm Court has units with air conditioning.
