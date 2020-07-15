2733 Morgan Farm Court

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

TWO STORY HOME IN BUFORD. Living room with fireplace, charming kitchen, and breakfast area. Gorgeous hardwood flooring through the foyer, and two car garage. Upstairs a HUGE master bedroom awaits you with trey ceilings and an oversized walk in closet. Master bath with includes dual vanity, tiled shower, garden tub.



Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com



In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.