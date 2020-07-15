2733 Morgan Farm Court

Amenities
TWO STORY HOME IN BUFORD. Living room with fireplace, charming kitchen, and breakfast area. Gorgeous hardwood flooring through the foyer, and two car garage. Upstairs a HUGE master bedroom awaits you with trey ceilings and an oversized walk in closet. Master bath with includes dual vanity, tiled shower, garden tub.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
In addition to rent, there will be $13.00 per month charge for quality filters to be conveniently delivered to your door every 60 days. This program may save up to 15% on your electric bill and prevent costly HVAC repairs. Resident may opt-out of program by providing Landlord photographic proof that air filters are being replaced every 60 days.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.