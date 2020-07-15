2690 Riverfront Dr.

Amenities

Beautiful Home in Snellville - Rare leasing opportunity in a wonderful community convenient to shopping, dining and community routes. Highly acclaimed schools. This home has been recently upgraded including new carpet and paint, granite countertops, new cooktop and sink. Includes refrigerator and high-end laundry appliances. Huge deck great for entertaining. Double-sided fireplace between the great room and breakfast room. This one surely won't last long, so call for your private showing today. Professionally managed



(RLNE4466311)