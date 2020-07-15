All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2690 Riverfront Dr.

2690 Riverfront Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2690 Riverfront Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30039

Amenities

Property Amenities
Beautiful Home in Snellville - Rare leasing opportunity in a wonderful community convenient to shopping, dining and community routes. Highly acclaimed schools. This home has been recently upgraded including new carpet and paint, granite countertops, new cooktop and sink. Includes refrigerator and high-end laundry appliances. Huge deck great for entertaining. Double-sided fireplace between the great room and breakfast room. This one surely won't last long, so call for your private showing today. Professionally managed

(RLNE4466311)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2690 Riverfront Dr. have any available units?
2690 Riverfront Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2690 Riverfront Dr. have?
Some of 2690 Riverfront Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2690 Riverfront Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2690 Riverfront Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2690 Riverfront Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2690 Riverfront Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2690 Riverfront Dr. offer parking?
No, 2690 Riverfront Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2690 Riverfront Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2690 Riverfront Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2690 Riverfront Dr. have a pool?
No, 2690 Riverfront Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2690 Riverfront Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2690 Riverfront Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2690 Riverfront Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2690 Riverfront Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2690 Riverfront Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2690 Riverfront Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
