Gwinnett County, GA
2687 BEARCREEK Place
Last updated May 13 2020 at 10:49 PM

2687 BEARCREEK Place

2687 Bearcreek Place · No Longer Available
Location

2687 Bearcreek Place, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Master suite on the main with double vanities, mega master shower, and plenty of closet space. Laundry room on main level. Screen porch. Subdivision takes care of yards. Fully furnished Clubhouse free for residents use with workout room, gathering area with fireplace and TV, kitchen, conference room and bathrooms! This home located in an intimate Community just off Hamilton Mill Rd in Buford and offers easy access to restaurants, shopping (Mall of GA), LA Fitness, recreation (Gary Pirkle Park, Lake Lanier, Hamilton Mill Golf Club).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2687 BEARCREEK Place have any available units?
2687 BEARCREEK Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2687 BEARCREEK Place have?
Some of 2687 BEARCREEK Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2687 BEARCREEK Place currently offering any rent specials?
2687 BEARCREEK Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2687 BEARCREEK Place pet-friendly?
No, 2687 BEARCREEK Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2687 BEARCREEK Place offer parking?
Yes, 2687 BEARCREEK Place offers parking.
Does 2687 BEARCREEK Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2687 BEARCREEK Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2687 BEARCREEK Place have a pool?
No, 2687 BEARCREEK Place does not have a pool.
Does 2687 BEARCREEK Place have accessible units?
No, 2687 BEARCREEK Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2687 BEARCREEK Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2687 BEARCREEK Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 2687 BEARCREEK Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 2687 BEARCREEK Place does not have units with air conditioning.
