Gwinnett County, GA
2685 Woodbine Hill Way
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:24 AM

2685 Woodbine Hill Way

2685 Woodbine Hill Way · No Longer Available
Location

2685 Woodbine Hill Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY BRICK FRONT HOME ON LEVEL-FENCED-LOT IN THIS WELL MAINTAINED COMMUNITY! MRS CLEAN LIVES HERE & THE HOME HAS BEEN WELL MAINTAINED -READY TO MOVE IN....MASTER AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS ARE ON THE 2ND FLOOR.2 SECONDARY BEDROOMS ARE WITH JACK AND JILL BATHROOM. 2 STORY FAMILY ROOM. LARGE KITCHEN WITH AN ISLAND. OPEN TO THE FAMILY ROOM. LONG LEVEL DRIVEWAY LEADS TO 2 CAR GARAGE.
EXCELLENT LOCATION CLOSE TO EVERYTHING. HOUSE IS FRESHLY PAINTED.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way have any available units?
2685 Woodbine Hill Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way have?
Some of 2685 Woodbine Hill Way's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2685 Woodbine Hill Way currently offering any rent specials?
2685 Woodbine Hill Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2685 Woodbine Hill Way pet-friendly?
No, 2685 Woodbine Hill Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way offer parking?
Yes, 2685 Woodbine Hill Way offers parking.
Does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2685 Woodbine Hill Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way have a pool?
No, 2685 Woodbine Hill Way does not have a pool.
Does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way have accessible units?
No, 2685 Woodbine Hill Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2685 Woodbine Hill Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 2685 Woodbine Hill Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 2685 Woodbine Hill Way does not have units with air conditioning.
