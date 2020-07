Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Living room with stone fireplace. Kitchen with eat-in section that looks out onto the huge over acre yard with large woodshed. Partially finished basement completes this great property. Storage/shop with separate electric meter. Large backyard. Tons of space! Great location, close to Mall of GA and Coolray Field, shopping and highways! Great home!