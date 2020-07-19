All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 2479 Brynfield Cove.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
2479 Brynfield Cove
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2479 Brynfield Cove

2479 Brynfield Cove · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2479 Brynfield Cove, Gwinnett County, GA 30024

Amenities

granite counters
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
playground
pool
Suwanee location, Beautiful, 4 bedroom, 2.5 baths, well maintained, kitchen has granite countertops and stained cabinets, breakfast bar, with views to the fireside family room, separate dining room, master on main, upstairs huge loft overlooks family room, gated community has pool and playground, walk to shopping, just off i85.

Gate is open and can be used for viewing during these hours only MON-FRI 3pm-7pm

Please contact Gina 678-517-0633 for an appointment at other times.

For more information please call RE/MAX Towne Square 770-771-6767.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2479 Brynfield Cove have any available units?
2479 Brynfield Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2479 Brynfield Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2479 Brynfield Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2479 Brynfield Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2479 Brynfield Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2479 Brynfield Cove offer parking?
No, 2479 Brynfield Cove does not offer parking.
Does 2479 Brynfield Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2479 Brynfield Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2479 Brynfield Cove have a pool?
Yes, 2479 Brynfield Cove has a pool.
Does 2479 Brynfield Cove have accessible units?
No, 2479 Brynfield Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2479 Brynfield Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 2479 Brynfield Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2479 Brynfield Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 2479 Brynfield Cove does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Landmark at Grand Oasis
4000 McGinnis Ferry Rd
Suwanee, GA 30024
Broadstone Junction
500 Thrasher Street Northwest
Norcross, GA 30071
District at Duluth
3465 Duluth Highway
Duluth, GA 30096
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College