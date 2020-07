Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher air conditioning fireplace range

This 3 bedroom 2 bath brick ranch is located off Hwy 78 close to schools and shopping. Home features a great room and separate dining room with sliding doors opening onto a patio. Kitchen features a range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Large Laundry room is located off kitchen. Home has large fenced in backyard with storage building. Central heat and air.