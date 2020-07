Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Welcome home to this beautiful and spacious 5 bedroom 4.5 bath home in an excellent location! Featuring guest/in-law suite on the main, light filled kitchen with granite counter tops and new S.S appliances, upper level bonus room and a full daylight unfinished basement. Summit at Huntcrest is a swim/tennis community located within minutes to I-85 and in top rated Peachtree Ridge H.S cluster.