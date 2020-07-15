2292 Silver Fox Lane

Amenities

THIS HOME IS A RENT -2- OWN ONLY HOME!! NOT ELIGIBLE FOR A REGULAR RENTAL!!! PLEASE CALL AND INQUIRE ON HOW THIS PROGRAM WORK OR CLICK THE LINK BELOW!! NEED CREDIT REPAIR CLICK LINK....



True Hard to Find Ranch on a basement!!! This home is the perfect location in the Gwinnett Country area, great schools, superb neighborhood, minutes from shopping, eateries and quick access to the interstate. This home sits on a beautiful manicured oversize corner lot which give this home the best view in the neighborhood. All new exterior painting, custom landscaping which includes high end LED lighting that give this home a special glow at night. From the moment you enter the foyer you are greeted with a light but bright open floor plan with lots of high end finishes. New sleek yet modern upgraded kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances. High 12 floor ceilings,nice new upgraded master suite, great split floor plan with unfinished basement.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.