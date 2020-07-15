All apartments in Gwinnett County
Gwinnett County, GA
2292 Silver Fox Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

2292 Silver Fox Lane

2292 Silver Fox Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2292 Silver Fox Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30519

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
THIS HOME IS A RENT -2- OWN ONLY HOME!! NOT ELIGIBLE FOR A REGULAR RENTAL!!! PLEASE CALL AND INQUIRE ON HOW THIS PROGRAM WORK OR CLICK THE LINK BELOW!! NEED CREDIT REPAIR CLICK LINK....

https://shoutout.wix.com/so/12Mc2H-2w

True Hard to Find Ranch on a basement!!! This home is the perfect location in the Gwinnett Country area, great schools, superb neighborhood, minutes from shopping, eateries and quick access to the interstate. This home sits on a beautiful manicured oversize corner lot which give this home the best view in the neighborhood. All new exterior painting, custom landscaping which includes high end LED lighting that give this home a special glow at night. From the moment you enter the foyer you are greeted with a light but bright open floor plan with lots of high end finishes. New sleek yet modern upgraded kitchen with state of the art stainless steel appliances. High 12 floor ceilings,nice new upgraded master suite, great split floor plan with unfinished basement.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2292 Silver Fox Lane have any available units?
2292 Silver Fox Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2292 Silver Fox Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2292 Silver Fox Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2292 Silver Fox Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2292 Silver Fox Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2292 Silver Fox Lane offer parking?
No, 2292 Silver Fox Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2292 Silver Fox Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2292 Silver Fox Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2292 Silver Fox Lane have a pool?
No, 2292 Silver Fox Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2292 Silver Fox Lane have accessible units?
No, 2292 Silver Fox Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2292 Silver Fox Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2292 Silver Fox Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2292 Silver Fox Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2292 Silver Fox Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
