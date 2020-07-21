All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated September 23 2019 at 10:08 PM

2267 Young America Drive Northeast

2267 Young America Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2267 Young America Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
astonishing single family home located in city of Lawrenceville. Hardwood floor on main level. tons of natural lights in family and kitchen. Office/bonus room downstair. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms & Laundry room. 3 minutes to Rock Spring Park. 5-8 minutes to Mall of GA/Costco. Easy access to 85 hwy. Gwinnett School District. Community offers Swimming pool and Tennis court. No pets allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast have any available units?
2267 Young America Drive Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast have?
Some of 2267 Young America Drive Northeast's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2267 Young America Drive Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2267 Young America Drive Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2267 Young America Drive Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 2267 Young America Drive Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 2267 Young America Drive Northeast offers parking.
Does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2267 Young America Drive Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast have a pool?
Yes, 2267 Young America Drive Northeast has a pool.
Does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2267 Young America Drive Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2267 Young America Drive Northeast has units with dishwashers.
Does 2267 Young America Drive Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2267 Young America Drive Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
