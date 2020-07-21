2267 Young America Drive Northeast

Amenities

astonishing single family home located in city of Lawrenceville. Hardwood floor on main level. tons of natural lights in family and kitchen. Office/bonus room downstair. Upstairs features 4 bedrooms & Laundry room. 3 minutes to Rock Spring Park. 5-8 minutes to Mall of GA/Costco. Easy access to 85 hwy. Gwinnett School District. Community offers Swimming pool and Tennis court. No pets allowed