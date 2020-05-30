2223 Davis Rd APT B

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now available !! 2 bedroom, one bath duplex home on a large wooded lot! Enjoy the quiet serenity of this peaceful neighborhood, while having quick access to restaurants, shopping, and the interstate when you want! - Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com



Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount

No evictions on credit report

No felony convictions

Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply



Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply



Section 8 not available



(RLNE4685717)