Gwinnett County, GA
2223 Davis Rd APT B
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2223 Davis Rd APT B

2223 Davis Rd · No Longer Available
Location

2223 Davis Rd, Gwinnett County, GA 30087

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now available !! 2 bedroom, one bath duplex home on a large wooded lot! Enjoy the quiet serenity of this peaceful neighborhood, while having quick access to restaurants, shopping, and the interstate when you want! - Easy to apply! Go to ParksideLeasing.com

Must provide proof of income, and make approximately 3 times the rental amount
No evictions on credit report
No felony convictions
Every person in the home 18 and older are required to apply

Pets accepted on a case by case basis. Pet deposit would apply

Section 8 not available

(RLNE4685717)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2223 Davis Rd APT B have any available units?
2223 Davis Rd APT B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2223 Davis Rd APT B currently offering any rent specials?
2223 Davis Rd APT B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2223 Davis Rd APT B pet-friendly?
Yes, 2223 Davis Rd APT B is pet friendly.
Does 2223 Davis Rd APT B offer parking?
No, 2223 Davis Rd APT B does not offer parking.
Does 2223 Davis Rd APT B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2223 Davis Rd APT B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2223 Davis Rd APT B have a pool?
No, 2223 Davis Rd APT B does not have a pool.
Does 2223 Davis Rd APT B have accessible units?
No, 2223 Davis Rd APT B does not have accessible units.
Does 2223 Davis Rd APT B have units with dishwashers?
No, 2223 Davis Rd APT B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2223 Davis Rd APT B have units with air conditioning?
No, 2223 Davis Rd APT B does not have units with air conditioning.
