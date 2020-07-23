All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated June 3 2019 at 7:21 PM

2180 Castle Royale Drive

2180 Castle Royale Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2180 Castle Royale Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
This home is gorgeous and renovated with loads of stylish updates! As you step in, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the living room.You will be able to serve your favorite, home cooked meals in the elegant dining room. As a bonus, the home features an amazing kitchen that offers white cabinetry, granite counters, and best of all, an APPLIANCE PACKAGE! Not to be outdone are the bedrooms and bathrooms, which are also updated. A fabulous finished basement is ideal for a home theater, recreation room, or home office. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com before this lovely home is gone!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2180 Castle Royale Drive have any available units?
2180 Castle Royale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 2180 Castle Royale Drive have?
Some of 2180 Castle Royale Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2180 Castle Royale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2180 Castle Royale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2180 Castle Royale Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2180 Castle Royale Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2180 Castle Royale Drive offer parking?
No, 2180 Castle Royale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2180 Castle Royale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2180 Castle Royale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2180 Castle Royale Drive have a pool?
No, 2180 Castle Royale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2180 Castle Royale Drive have accessible units?
No, 2180 Castle Royale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2180 Castle Royale Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2180 Castle Royale Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2180 Castle Royale Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2180 Castle Royale Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
