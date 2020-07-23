2180 Castle Royale Drive

Amenities

This home is gorgeous and renovated with loads of stylish updates! As you step in, you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace in the living room.You will be able to serve your favorite, home cooked meals in the elegant dining room. As a bonus, the home features an amazing kitchen that offers white cabinetry, granite counters, and best of all, an APPLIANCE PACKAGE! Not to be outdone are the bedrooms and bathrooms, which are also updated. A fabulous finished basement is ideal for a home theater, recreation room, or home office. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com before this lovely home is gone!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.