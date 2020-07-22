2070 Sunsweet Court

Amenities

For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6698483 to view more pictures of this property. 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch Home on huge level lot in sought-after Gwinnett county location. Home features wood flooring through-out, with tile floor bathrooms. Large living room and open concept floorplan. 1 car attached garage, oversized with plenty of room for a workshop. Rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard with space for a garden. Great location with quick access to I-85 and Mall of GA.