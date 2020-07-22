All apartments in Gwinnett County
2070 Sunsweet Court
Last updated April 24 2020 at 4:24 PM

2070 Sunsweet Court

2070 Sunsweet Court Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

2070 Sunsweet Court Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6698483 to view more pictures of this property. 3 bedroom 2 bath Ranch Home on huge level lot in sought-after Gwinnett county location. Home features wood flooring through-out, with tile floor bathrooms. Large living room and open concept floorplan. 1 car attached garage, oversized with plenty of room for a workshop. Rear deck overlooks partially fenced backyard with space for a garden. Great location with quick access to I-85 and Mall of GA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2070 Sunsweet Court have any available units?
2070 Sunsweet Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 2070 Sunsweet Court currently offering any rent specials?
2070 Sunsweet Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2070 Sunsweet Court pet-friendly?
No, 2070 Sunsweet Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 2070 Sunsweet Court offer parking?
Yes, 2070 Sunsweet Court offers parking.
Does 2070 Sunsweet Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2070 Sunsweet Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2070 Sunsweet Court have a pool?
No, 2070 Sunsweet Court does not have a pool.
Does 2070 Sunsweet Court have accessible units?
No, 2070 Sunsweet Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2070 Sunsweet Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2070 Sunsweet Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2070 Sunsweet Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 2070 Sunsweet Court does not have units with air conditioning.
