All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 192 Amelia Creek Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
192 Amelia Creek Way
Last updated August 14 2019 at 11:33 PM

192 Amelia Creek Way

192 Amelia Creek Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

192 Amelia Creek Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifu single family home, Newly renovated, open kitchen, 2 car garage, bright family room with a view of the private large yard. Quite neighbrhood in good location. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 1,435 sqft . yard maintenance included Please call or email for more information today! To view additional properties, please see our website at www.aristarpro.com / https://aristar.managebuilding.com/ , email us at aristarpropertymanagement@gmail.com or call us at 770-675-3030 and one of our experienced leasing agents will help you find the perfect home
Rent: $1425 (including yard maintenance)
Security Deposit: $1425
Beautifu single family home, Newly renovated, open kitchen, 2 car garage, bright family room with a view of the private large yard. Quite neighbrhood in good location. 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. 1,435 sqft . yard maintenance included Please call or email for more information today! To view additional properties, please see our website at www.aristarpro.com / https://aristar.managebuilding.com/ , email us at aristarpropertymanagement@gmail.com or call us at 770-675-3030 and one of our experienced leasing agents will help you find the perfect home
Rent: $1425 (including yard maintenance)
Security Deposit: $1425

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 192 Amelia Creek Way have any available units?
192 Amelia Creek Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 192 Amelia Creek Way currently offering any rent specials?
192 Amelia Creek Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 192 Amelia Creek Way pet-friendly?
No, 192 Amelia Creek Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 192 Amelia Creek Way offer parking?
Yes, 192 Amelia Creek Way offers parking.
Does 192 Amelia Creek Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 192 Amelia Creek Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 192 Amelia Creek Way have a pool?
No, 192 Amelia Creek Way does not have a pool.
Does 192 Amelia Creek Way have accessible units?
No, 192 Amelia Creek Way does not have accessible units.
Does 192 Amelia Creek Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 192 Amelia Creek Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 192 Amelia Creek Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 192 Amelia Creek Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Eclipse
4155 Satellite Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
The Reserve at Gwinnett
1780 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
The Estates at Crossroads
2620 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Reserve at Sugarloaf Apartments
2605 Meadow Church Rd
Duluth, GA 30097
The Views at Jacks Creek
2300 Country Walk SW
Snellville, GA 30039

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College