Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3b/2ba ranch in a great location close to I-85 and in Peachtree Ridge HS district!

Great location 3 bedroom / 2 ba updated kitchen with fenced rear yard. In the Peachtree Ridge HS district. Rocking chair front porch, deck and patio in back. Great rm/ dining rm combo w/ cathedral ceiling. Split bedroom floorplan for privacy. Extra storage behind garage and extra parking on side of house. Easy access to 1-85, 985, 1-20, 20 and 316.

Pets: Small Dogs