1611 Creek Bend Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Town Home just minutes to I 85 & Hwy 20 - Excellent condition, Minutes to I 85 & Hwy 120, Ten-foot ceilings on the first floor. Great room, dining room. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, and disposal.

Mudroom with large pantry. The second floor includes large loft area, laundry room, double master suites. Both bedrooms with trey ceilings, ceiling fans, and large walk-in closets. Master bedroom has sitting room, master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub and shower.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5644091)