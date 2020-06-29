1611 Creek Bend Lane

Amenities
Town Home just minutes to I 85 & Hwy 20 - Excellent condition, Minutes to I 85 & Hwy 120, Ten-foot ceilings on the first floor. Great room, dining room. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, and disposal.
Mudroom with large pantry. The second floor includes large loft area, laundry room, double master suites. Both bedrooms with trey ceilings, ceiling fans, and large walk-in closets. Master bedroom has sitting room, master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub and shower.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5644091)