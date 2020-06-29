All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1611 Creek Bend Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1611 Creek Bend Lane
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:05 AM

1611 Creek Bend Lane

1611 Creek Bend Lane Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1611 Creek Bend Lane Northwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Town Home just minutes to I 85 & Hwy 20 - Excellent condition, Minutes to I 85 & Hwy 120, Ten-foot ceilings on the first floor. Great room, dining room. Fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, side by side refrigerator, smooth top stove, built-in microwave, and disposal.
Mudroom with large pantry. The second floor includes large loft area, laundry room, double master suites. Both bedrooms with trey ceilings, ceiling fans, and large walk-in closets. Master bedroom has sitting room, master bath with double vanity, separate garden tub and shower.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5644091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 Creek Bend Lane have any available units?
1611 Creek Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1611 Creek Bend Lane have?
Some of 1611 Creek Bend Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 Creek Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1611 Creek Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 Creek Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1611 Creek Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1611 Creek Bend Lane offer parking?
No, 1611 Creek Bend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1611 Creek Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1611 Creek Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 Creek Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1611 Creek Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 1611 Creek Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 1611 Creek Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 Creek Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 Creek Bend Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 Creek Bend Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1611 Creek Bend Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Legacy at Norcross
1012 Harbins Road NW
Norcross, GA 30093
The Berkeley
2580 N Berkeley Lake Rd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Gables Morningside
550 Rock Springs Rd
Atlanta, GA 30043
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Crofthouse Grayson
1655 Grayson Hwy
Grayson, GA 30017
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College