Beautiful and unit townhouse with easy access to I 85 exit 105 120 and 316 highway close to the mall shopping complex a very quiet neighborhood open floor plan with brand night countertops and a brand new refrigerator huge master bedroom with sitting area . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112306 Property Id 112306
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4819106)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have?
Some of 1515 Creek Bend Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
