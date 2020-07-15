All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1515 Creek Bend Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1515 Creek Bend Ln
Last updated April 22 2019 at 1:25 PM

1515 Creek Bend Ln

1515 Creek Bend Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1515 Creek Bend Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
For Rent - Property Id: 112306

Beautiful and unit townhouse with easy access to I 85 exit 105 120 and 316 highway close to the mall shopping complex a very quiet neighborhood open floor plan with brand night countertops and a brand new refrigerator huge master bedroom with sitting area .
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112306
Property Id 112306

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4819106)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have any available units?
1515 Creek Bend Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have?
Some of 1515 Creek Bend Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1515 Creek Bend Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1515 Creek Bend Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1515 Creek Bend Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1515 Creek Bend Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1515 Creek Bend Ln offer parking?
No, 1515 Creek Bend Ln does not offer parking.
Does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1515 Creek Bend Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have a pool?
No, 1515 Creek Bend Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have accessible units?
No, 1515 Creek Bend Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1515 Creek Bend Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1515 Creek Bend Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 1515 Creek Bend Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Fairway View
3348 Fairway Oaks Dr
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Maddox
4370 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Overlook at Huntcrest
1455 Satellite Blvd NW
Suwanee, GA 30024
The Atlantic Howell Station
3655 Peachtree Industrial Blvd
Duluth, GA 30096
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Ashford Indian Trail
1100 Indian Trail Lilburn Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College