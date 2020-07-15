1515 Creek Bend Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher fireplace some paid utils

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

For Rent - Property Id: 112306



Beautiful and unit townhouse with easy access to I 85 exit 105 120 and 316 highway close to the mall shopping complex a very quiet neighborhood open floor plan with brand night countertops and a brand new refrigerator huge master bedroom with sitting area .

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/112306

Property Id 112306



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4819106)