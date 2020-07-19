All apartments in Gwinnett County
1506 Spender Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1506 Spender Drive

1506 Spender Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1506 Spender Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.(THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Lovely three bedroom with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood flooring! The gourmet cook in the family will adore the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom tile backsplash. Breakfast bar situated between the kitchen and the dining area in the spacious living room, boasting unique tilework and custom decor. Fabulous glass enclosed sunroom with easy to maintain tile flooring with view of the big backyard.Hurry this home will not last!

County:Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Hyde Manor;
Sq. Footage: 1008;
Year Built: 1970;
Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5;

SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Rockbridge;
Middle School: Louise Radloff;
High School: Meadowcreek;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1970

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1208
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 Spender Drive have any available units?
1506 Spender Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1506 Spender Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1506 Spender Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 Spender Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1506 Spender Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1506 Spender Drive offer parking?
No, 1506 Spender Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1506 Spender Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1506 Spender Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 Spender Drive have a pool?
No, 1506 Spender Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1506 Spender Drive have accessible units?
No, 1506 Spender Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 Spender Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 Spender Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1506 Spender Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1506 Spender Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
