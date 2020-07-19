1506 Spender Drive

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.(THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



Lovely three bedroom with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood flooring! The gourmet cook in the family will adore the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom tile backsplash. Breakfast bar situated between the kitchen and the dining area in the spacious living room, boasting unique tilework and custom decor. Fabulous glass enclosed sunroom with easy to maintain tile flooring with view of the big backyard.Hurry this home will not last!



County:Gwinnett;

Subdivision: Hyde Manor;

Sq. Footage: 1008;

Year Built: 1970;

Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5;



SCHOOLS:

Elementary School: Rockbridge;

Middle School: Louise Radloff;

High School: Meadowcreek;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1970



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1208

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.