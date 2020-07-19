1506 Spender Drive

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION.(THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)
Lovely three bedroom with recessed lighting, vaulted ceilings, and hardwood flooring! The gourmet cook in the family will adore the kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and custom tile backsplash. Breakfast bar situated between the kitchen and the dining area in the spacious living room, boasting unique tilework and custom decor. Fabulous glass enclosed sunroom with easy to maintain tile flooring with view of the big backyard.Hurry this home will not last!
County:Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Hyde Manor;
Sq. Footage: 1008;
Year Built: 1970;
Beds 3 / Baths: 1.5;
SCHOOLS:
Elementary School: Rockbridge;
Middle School: Louise Radloff;
High School: Meadowcreek;
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1970
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: 1208
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.