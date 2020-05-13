1481 Edgeley Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a view of a lake!!! Hardwood flooring on the main level. Beautifully fenced back yard with a nice porch. Stainless steel appliances. No Pets. No Smoking. House vacant. Schedule Appt. Please call or text listing agent.