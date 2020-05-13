Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a view of a lake!!! Hardwood flooring on the main level. Beautifully fenced back yard with a nice porch. Stainless steel appliances. No Pets. No Smoking. House vacant. Schedule Appt. Please call or text listing agent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1481 Edgeley Way have any available units?
1481 Edgeley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1481 Edgeley Way have?
Some of 1481 Edgeley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Edgeley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Edgeley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.