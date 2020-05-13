All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1481 Edgeley Way

1481 Edgeley Way · No Longer Available
Location

1481 Edgeley Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30044

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
Beautiful well maintained 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with a view of a lake!!! Hardwood flooring on the main level. Beautifully fenced back yard with a nice porch. Stainless steel appliances. No Pets. No Smoking. House vacant. Schedule Appt. Please call or text listing agent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1481 Edgeley Way have any available units?
1481 Edgeley Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1481 Edgeley Way have?
Some of 1481 Edgeley Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1481 Edgeley Way currently offering any rent specials?
1481 Edgeley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1481 Edgeley Way pet-friendly?
No, 1481 Edgeley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1481 Edgeley Way offer parking?
Yes, 1481 Edgeley Way offers parking.
Does 1481 Edgeley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1481 Edgeley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1481 Edgeley Way have a pool?
No, 1481 Edgeley Way does not have a pool.
Does 1481 Edgeley Way have accessible units?
No, 1481 Edgeley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1481 Edgeley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1481 Edgeley Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1481 Edgeley Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1481 Edgeley Way does not have units with air conditioning.
