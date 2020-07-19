1383 Craig Hill Court Northwest

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***FREE FIRST MONTH"S RENT - PAY HOLDING FEE AND MOVE IN! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952.



Lovely Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home -- Move-in Ready!! Beautiful Gleaming Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen With Appliances, 2 Full Updated Baths With New Tile Floors, Spacious And Open Throughout. Wonderful Bright Sunroom Overlooking The Private Fenced In Backyard. Terrific Location With Easy Access To The Interstate.This Home Is All Electric! This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. Note: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/Mth.



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.



County: Gwinnett;

Subdivision: Tucker Woods;

Year:1978;

Sq Ft: 1335;

Bedrooms/Baths: 3 Br / 2 Ba



Schools:

Elementary: Nesbit;

Middle:Lilburn :

High: Meadowcreek;



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1978



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1281

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.