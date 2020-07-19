All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1383 Craig Hill Court Northwest

1383 Craighill Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1383 Craighill Ct, Gwinnett County, GA 30084

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL***FREE FIRST MONTH"S RENT - PAY HOLDING FEE AND MOVE IN! FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 404-522-1952.

Lovely Three Bedroom, Two Bath Home -- Move-in Ready!! Beautiful Gleaming Hardwood Flooring, Kitchen With Appliances, 2 Full Updated Baths With New Tile Floors, Spacious And Open Throughout. Wonderful Bright Sunroom Overlooking The Private Fenced In Backyard. Terrific Location With Easy Access To The Interstate.This Home Is All Electric! This Home Does Not Accept Section 8. Note: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/Mth.

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score.Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

County: Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Tucker Woods;
Year:1978;
Sq Ft: 1335;
Bedrooms/Baths: 3 Br / 2 Ba

Schools:
Elementary: Nesbit;
Middle:Lilburn :
High: Meadowcreek;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1978

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1281
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

