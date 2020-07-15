All apartments in Gwinnett County
1360 Old Victorian Court
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1360 Old Victorian Court

1360 Old Victorian Court · No Longer Available
Location

1360 Old Victorian Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30096

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2-yr leased required. Tenant just moved out, will do minor fixes next week, prefer start showing towards late next week. Spacious 2-story with 2-story family rm & additional FULL unfinished basement for extra storage. Very convenient to I-85, 316, Sugarloaf Pkwy, Sugarloaf (Discover) Mills, shopping & dining. New roof in 2015, 2-yr old energy-saving Lennox HVAC, extra insulation in attic to save energy bill. Master with double vanity, walk-in closet, separate shower & tub. Great Schools. Pictures were from before previous tenant. Only small pet may be allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1360 Old Victorian Court have any available units?
1360 Old Victorian Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1360 Old Victorian Court have?
Some of 1360 Old Victorian Court's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1360 Old Victorian Court currently offering any rent specials?
1360 Old Victorian Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1360 Old Victorian Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1360 Old Victorian Court is pet friendly.
Does 1360 Old Victorian Court offer parking?
Yes, 1360 Old Victorian Court offers parking.
Does 1360 Old Victorian Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1360 Old Victorian Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1360 Old Victorian Court have a pool?
No, 1360 Old Victorian Court does not have a pool.
Does 1360 Old Victorian Court have accessible units?
No, 1360 Old Victorian Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1360 Old Victorian Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1360 Old Victorian Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1360 Old Victorian Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1360 Old Victorian Court has units with air conditioning.
