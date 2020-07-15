1360 Old Victorian Court

Amenities
2-yr leased required. Tenant just moved out, will do minor fixes next week, prefer start showing towards late next week. Spacious 2-story with 2-story family rm & additional FULL unfinished basement for extra storage. Very convenient to I-85, 316, Sugarloaf Pkwy, Sugarloaf (Discover) Mills, shopping & dining. New roof in 2015, 2-yr old energy-saving Lennox HVAC, extra insulation in attic to save energy bill. Master with double vanity, walk-in closet, separate shower & tub. Great Schools. Pictures were from before previous tenant. Only small pet may be allowed.