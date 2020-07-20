Rent Calculator
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:43 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1341 Marcelle Heights Pl
1341 Marcelle Heights Pl
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
1341 Marcelle Heights Pl, Gwinnett County, GA 30093
Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Very large single family home in Norcross. 4 Bedrooms and 2 Bathrooms. Renovated and ready for your family.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl have any available units?
1341 Marcelle Heights Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Gwinnett County, GA
.
Is 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Marcelle Heights Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County
.
Does 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl offer parking?
No, 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl does not offer parking.
Does 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl have a pool?
No, 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl have accessible units?
No, 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1341 Marcelle Heights Pl has units with air conditioning.
