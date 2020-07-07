1331 Bailing Dr

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Great ranch home close to shopping and entertainment with easy access to I-85 and 316. This home is move in ready! All updating has already been done for you. New Flooring- New Paint- Updated Baths and Kitchen. The backyard is fully fenced for privacy. The neighborhood is well established. Don't miss out on this gem in this awesome school district! Trash included.



Schools:

Elem: McKendree

Middle: Creekland - Gwinnett

High: Collins Hill

Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.



This Home For Rent is Pet-Friendly

Breed restrictions.



To schedule an appointment to view CALL Jim 678-905-5745

or TEXT 669-231-2126.



