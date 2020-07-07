All apartments in Gwinnett County
1331 Bailing Dr
1331 Bailing Dr

1331 Bailing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1331 Bailing Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lawrenceville Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Great ranch home close to shopping and entertainment with easy access to I-85 and 316. This home is move in ready! All updating has already been done for you. New Flooring- New Paint- Updated Baths and Kitchen. The backyard is fully fenced for privacy. The neighborhood is well established. Don't miss out on this gem in this awesome school district! Trash included.

Schools:
Elem: McKendree
Middle: Creekland - Gwinnett
High: Collins Hill
Please contact County School District to confirm school zones, as they are subject to change.

This Home For Rent is Pet-Friendly
Breed restrictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 Bailing Dr have any available units?
1331 Bailing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1331 Bailing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1331 Bailing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 Bailing Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 Bailing Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1331 Bailing Dr offer parking?
No, 1331 Bailing Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1331 Bailing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 Bailing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 Bailing Dr have a pool?
No, 1331 Bailing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1331 Bailing Dr have accessible units?
No, 1331 Bailing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 Bailing Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 Bailing Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1331 Bailing Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1331 Bailing Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
