1309 Realm Lane

Spacious home in Lawrenceville - 4 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home in Lawrenceville.

NEW CARPET, FRESH PAINT.

Family room with fireplace, living room, dining Rm, kitchen with appliances.

Large master bedroom with corner fireplace.

Located in convenient location, close to shopping centers and markets.

Nice cul-de-sac lot with great private backyard

MUST REMOVE SHOES OR USE BOOTIES WHEN ENTERING HOME. NEW CARPET

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4531226)