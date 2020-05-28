1254 Brynhill court

Amenities
5 Bedroom in Buford - 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 Story single family home in Castleberry Hills subdivision of Buford.
1 Bedroom and 1 Bath on main level
Hardwood floors on main level, granite counter tops
Fireplace in family room
Covered back patio
2 car garage
Lanier High School District
For more information: 770-557-1744
For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4642659)