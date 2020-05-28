1254 Brynhill court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

5 Bedroom in Buford - 5 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom 2 Story single family home in Castleberry Hills subdivision of Buford.

1 Bedroom and 1 Bath on main level

Hardwood floors on main level, granite counter tops

Fireplace in family room

Covered back patio

2 car garage



Lanier High School District



----

For more information: 770-557-1744

For more houses or to apply: www.GAATL.com

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:

- Credit Score - 600 or above

- Clear Background Check

- Complete rental history

- 3 times the rental amount in income



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4642659)