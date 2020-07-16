1245 Brynhill Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel fireplace

If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!



This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the kitchen with island and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Raised stone hearth/fireplace, crown molding, pendant lighting. Covered back porch and large back yard that is great for entertaining.



Visit www.rently.com to schedule a self-guided tour.



For additional questions contact Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.