Last updated April 17 2020 at 3:15 PM

1245 Brynhill Court

1245 Brynhill Court · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1123500
Location

1245 Brynhill Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30518

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 2961 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
If you've been looking for that perfect house that allows you affordability, security and the comfort of your own sanctuary, you've found it!

This 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house has it all and more in the Castleberry Hills community! Granite in the kitchen with island and stainless-steel appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Raised stone hearth/fireplace, crown molding, pendant lighting. Covered back porch and large back yard that is great for entertaining.

Visit www.rently.com to schedule a self-guided tour.

For additional questions contact Theresa Sands at (470) 356-5632.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1245 Brynhill Court have any available units?
1245 Brynhill Court has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1245 Brynhill Court have?
Some of 1245 Brynhill Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1245 Brynhill Court currently offering any rent specials?
1245 Brynhill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 Brynhill Court pet-friendly?
No, 1245 Brynhill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1245 Brynhill Court offer parking?
No, 1245 Brynhill Court does not offer parking.
Does 1245 Brynhill Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 Brynhill Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 Brynhill Court have a pool?
No, 1245 Brynhill Court does not have a pool.
Does 1245 Brynhill Court have accessible units?
No, 1245 Brynhill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 Brynhill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 Brynhill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 Brynhill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 Brynhill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
