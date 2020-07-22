1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest

Amenities

***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***



Best in the Burbs in This Adorable 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home. Sits Perfectly On A Large Level Lot.Imagine relaxing on a Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch! Large Country Kitchen With Tiled Counter Tops And Breakfast Bar! French Doors From The Eating Area To The Yard with Covered Patio! Oversized Family Room! Hardwood Floors! Master Suite Has His And Her Vanities! Bathrooms Have Tiled Floors And Showers! This is a must see and will not last long!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH



County: Gwinnett;

Subdivision: Evergreen Crossing;



Year: 1960;

Sq Ft: 1704;

4 BR/2 BA;



Schools:

Elementary: Mountain Park;

Middle: Trickum;

High: Parkview;

To schedule a showing at your convenience, click on the button below:



Schedule a Self Showing

Smoking: No



Year Built: 1960



Lease Terms: 12 Months



Deposits: 1360

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.