Gwinnett County, GA
1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest

1237 Sycamore Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Sycamore Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30047

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! ***

Best in the Burbs in This Adorable 4 Bedroom/ 2 Bath Ranch Home. Sits Perfectly On A Large Level Lot.Imagine relaxing on a Rocking Chair Covered Front Porch! Large Country Kitchen With Tiled Counter Tops And Breakfast Bar! French Doors From The Eating Area To The Yard with Covered Patio! Oversized Family Room! Hardwood Floors! Master Suite Has His And Her Vanities! Bathrooms Have Tiled Floors And Showers! This is a must see and will not last long!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH

County: Gwinnett;
Subdivision: Evergreen Crossing;

Year: 1960;
Sq Ft: 1704;
4 BR/2 BA;

Schools:
Elementary: Mountain Park;
Middle: Trickum;
High: Parkview;
Smoking: No

Year Built: 1960

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: 1360
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest have any available units?
1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
Is 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest offer parking?
No, 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest does not offer parking.
Does 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest have a pool?
No, 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 1237 Sycamore Drive Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
