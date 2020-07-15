Amenities
121 Lake Valley Drive Available 08/03/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom Home in Loganville - Spacious! - Come see our beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA 2Sty
w/2 Car Side Entry Garage and a large welcoming front porch.
This lovely home features beautiful hardwood on the main, separate dining room, family room w/cozy fireplace, big bright kitchen with white appliances, breakfast area, large master suite, master bath w/garden tub, dual sinks, walk in closet, rear patio perfect for family cookouts and entertaining, and a spacious private backyard.
This is a must see property, perfect for a growing family located in a Swim & Tennis Community.
Please do not disturb current tenants. Home viewing is by appointment only.
RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income
Nearby Schools:
Trip Elementary School
Bay Creek Middle School
Grayson High School
To see this house: 770-557-1744
For more houses: www.GAATL.com
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5046841)