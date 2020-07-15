All apartments in Gwinnett County
121 Lake Valley Drive

121 Lake Valley Drive Southwest · (770) 557-1744
Location

121 Lake Valley Drive Southwest, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 121 Lake Valley Drive · Avail. Aug 3

$1,630

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2576 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
121 Lake Valley Drive Available 08/03/20 Lovely 4 Bedroom Home in Loganville - Spacious! - Come see our beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA 2Sty
w/2 Car Side Entry Garage and a large welcoming front porch.
This lovely home features beautiful hardwood on the main, separate dining room, family room w/cozy fireplace, big bright kitchen with white appliances, breakfast area, large master suite, master bath w/garden tub, dual sinks, walk in closet, rear patio perfect for family cookouts and entertaining, and a spacious private backyard.
This is a must see property, perfect for a growing family located in a Swim & Tennis Community.
Please do not disturb current tenants. Home viewing is by appointment only.

RENTAL REQUIREMENTS:
- Credit Score - 600 or above
- Clear Background Check
- Complete rental history
- 3 times the rental amount in income

Nearby Schools:
Trip Elementary School
Bay Creek Middle School
Grayson High School

To see this house: 770-557-1744
For more houses: www.GAATL.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5046841)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Lake Valley Drive have any available units?
121 Lake Valley Drive has a unit available for $1,630 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 121 Lake Valley Drive have?
Some of 121 Lake Valley Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Lake Valley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Lake Valley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Lake Valley Drive pet-friendly?
No, 121 Lake Valley Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 121 Lake Valley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 121 Lake Valley Drive offers parking.
Does 121 Lake Valley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Lake Valley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Lake Valley Drive have a pool?
Yes, 121 Lake Valley Drive has a pool.
Does 121 Lake Valley Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Lake Valley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Lake Valley Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 Lake Valley Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Lake Valley Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Lake Valley Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
