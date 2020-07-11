All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated November 26 2019 at 10:11 AM

1057 Mansfield Court

1057 Mansfield Court · No Longer Available
Location

1057 Mansfield Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
LIVE BIG in this RENOVATED 3BR/2.5BA townhome. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters and NEW FRIDGE. NEW BATH VANITIES, FLOORING, LIGHTING. NEW PAINT. Master bed is HUGE with walk in Closet and double vanities. Generously sized secondary bedrooms and closets. HVAC recently replaced. HOA fee covers all exterior maintenance, water, sewer, termite, garbage and pool. Located Near 85, Jimmy Carter Blvd, and shopping. This Home is conveniently located 10 Miles away from Emory University and the CDC, making for an easy commute to work and School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1057 Mansfield Court have any available units?
1057 Mansfield Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1057 Mansfield Court have?
Some of 1057 Mansfield Court's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1057 Mansfield Court currently offering any rent specials?
1057 Mansfield Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1057 Mansfield Court pet-friendly?
No, 1057 Mansfield Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1057 Mansfield Court offer parking?
Yes, 1057 Mansfield Court offers parking.
Does 1057 Mansfield Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1057 Mansfield Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1057 Mansfield Court have a pool?
Yes, 1057 Mansfield Court has a pool.
Does 1057 Mansfield Court have accessible units?
No, 1057 Mansfield Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1057 Mansfield Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1057 Mansfield Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1057 Mansfield Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1057 Mansfield Court has units with air conditioning.
