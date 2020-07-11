1057 Mansfield Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

LIVE BIG in this RENOVATED 3BR/2.5BA townhome. OPEN FLOOR PLAN with hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters and NEW FRIDGE. NEW BATH VANITIES, FLOORING, LIGHTING. NEW PAINT. Master bed is HUGE with walk in Closet and double vanities. Generously sized secondary bedrooms and closets. HVAC recently replaced. HOA fee covers all exterior maintenance, water, sewer, termite, garbage and pool. Located Near 85, Jimmy Carter Blvd, and shopping. This Home is conveniently located 10 Miles away from Emory University and the CDC, making for an easy commute to work and School.