1033 Chapel Station Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a301d3903b ---- Beautiful 2 story home with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Dark hard wood floor throughout 1st floor, open concept design and a newly renovated kitchen with white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms in total with a huge master bedroom with a sitting are and 3 closets. Close to downtown Lawrenceville with easy access to everything...Shopping malls, grocery shopping, I-85, parks, golf, GA Gwinnett College, you name it. Pets welcome (extra deposit and fees apply). No smoking allowed in this unit. 2 Car Garage Breakfast Area Disposal Double Vanity Granite Countertops Laundry Room Range/Oven Stainless Appliances Washer/Dryer In Unit