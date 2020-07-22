All apartments in Gwinnett County
1033 Chapel Station Dr
1033 Chapel Station Dr

1033 Chapel Station Drive · No Longer Available
1033 Chapel Station Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a301d3903b ---- Beautiful 2 story home with 4 Bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Dark hard wood floor throughout 1st floor, open concept design and a newly renovated kitchen with white kitchen cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Four bedrooms in total with a huge master bedroom with a sitting are and 3 closets. Close to downtown Lawrenceville with easy access to everything...Shopping malls, grocery shopping, I-85, parks, golf, GA Gwinnett College, you name it. Pets welcome (extra deposit and fees apply). No smoking allowed in this unit. 2 Car Garage Breakfast Area Disposal Double Vanity Granite Countertops Laundry Room Range/Oven Stainless Appliances Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1033 Chapel Station Dr have any available units?
1033 Chapel Station Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1033 Chapel Station Dr have?
Some of 1033 Chapel Station Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1033 Chapel Station Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1033 Chapel Station Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1033 Chapel Station Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1033 Chapel Station Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1033 Chapel Station Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1033 Chapel Station Dr offers parking.
Does 1033 Chapel Station Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1033 Chapel Station Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1033 Chapel Station Dr have a pool?
No, 1033 Chapel Station Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1033 Chapel Station Dr have accessible units?
No, 1033 Chapel Station Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1033 Chapel Station Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1033 Chapel Station Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1033 Chapel Station Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1033 Chapel Station Dr has units with air conditioning.
