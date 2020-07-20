Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1006 Pinbrook Drive Available 07/22/19 Beautiful House in Lawrenceville with Large Lot! - Very large upgraded executive rental located conveniently near Braselton Highway and GA 20 on a large corner lot with trellised walkways and stone paths. The home sits on a full unfinished basement and features a large screened in porch that overlooks the private back lot and opens onto an additional uncovered deck. The kitchen is complete with granite, pantry, breakfast space and side by side refrigerator. Beautiful hardwoods throughout and wall to wall carpet in the oversized bedrooms set this home apart. This home accepts pets on a case by case basis with a non-refundable pet fee. Available at the end of July! Please go to this link to schedule a viewing: https://showmojo.com/l/330844d063



(RLNE4924824)