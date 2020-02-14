2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast

Amenities

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT



Convenient access to both Interstate 20 and Interstate 285. Gresham Park area close to East Atlanta Village. This adorable town house looks like a single family home. Featuring 2 bedrooms and two baths. Lawn maintained by the association. Do not miss this one!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome (some restrictions and limits apply).



Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.