Gresham Park, GA
2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast
Last updated February 14 2020 at 11:12 PM

2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast

2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT

Convenient access to both Interstate 20 and Interstate 285. Gresham Park area close to East Atlanta Village. This adorable town house looks like a single family home. Featuring 2 bedrooms and two baths. Lawn maintained by the association. Do not miss this one!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome (some restrictions and limits apply).

Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have any available units?
2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
Is 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast currently offering any rent specials?
2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast is pet friendly.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast offer parking?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not offer parking.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have a pool?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have a pool.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have accessible units?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 Charleston Pointe Court Southeast does not have units with air conditioning.

