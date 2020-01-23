2209 Brannen Rd SE

Amenities
This beautifullyÂ renovated ranch home includes all the bells and whistles. The home featuresÂ hardwood floors, tons of natural lighting,Â a spacious living room, a cozy kitchen with brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, custom tile work, spacious bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms, bonus room and so muchÂ more. This home is just minutes from East Atlanta Village. To learn more and schedule an appointment visit www.RentAtlantaNow.com
Available Furnished for $2300/month!