Last updated January 23 2020 at 8:57 AM

2209 Brannen Rd SE

2209 Brannen Road Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2209 Brannen Road Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
This beautifullyÂ renovated ranch home includes all the bells and whistles. The home featuresÂ hardwood floors, tons of natural lighting,Â  a spacious living room, a cozy kitchen with brand new cabinets, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops, custom tile work, spacious bedrooms, upgraded bathrooms, bonus room and so muchÂ more. This home is just minutes from East Atlanta Village. To learn more and schedule an appointment visit www.RentAtlantaNow.com

Available Furnished for $2300/month!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 Brannen Rd SE have any available units?
2209 Brannen Rd SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 2209 Brannen Rd SE have?
Some of 2209 Brannen Rd SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 Brannen Rd SE currently offering any rent specials?
2209 Brannen Rd SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 Brannen Rd SE pet-friendly?
No, 2209 Brannen Rd SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 2209 Brannen Rd SE offer parking?
No, 2209 Brannen Rd SE does not offer parking.
Does 2209 Brannen Rd SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 Brannen Rd SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 Brannen Rd SE have a pool?
No, 2209 Brannen Rd SE does not have a pool.
Does 2209 Brannen Rd SE have accessible units?
No, 2209 Brannen Rd SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 Brannen Rd SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 Brannen Rd SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2209 Brannen Rd SE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2209 Brannen Rd SE has units with air conditioning.

