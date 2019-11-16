1721 Boulderview Dr SE

Amenities
Classy, Great Style - Beautifully renovated 3br- 2 bath AVAILABLE NOW! - This beautifully finished property with a brand new interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams!
A wonderful place to call home and it's available now for immediate occupancy.
Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.
* 3 great size bedrooms
* 2 new bathrooms
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
* Carpet to the bedrooms
* Functional Chef's kitchen - with granite surfaces
* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Large Yard
* Over Sized 1 Car Garage with Storage Space
* Front porch to enjoy the scenery
Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.
Call or text Carmen now to set up your tour of this beautifully renovated home!
Carmen Lebron 404 334-7195
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management
(RLNE5097838)