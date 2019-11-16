All apartments in Gresham Park
1721 Boulderview Dr SE
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:25 PM

1721 Boulderview Dr SE

1721 Boulderview Drive Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1721 Boulderview Drive Southeast, Gresham Park, GA 30316
Gresham Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Classy, Great Style - Beautifully renovated 3br- 2 bath AVAILABLE NOW! - This beautifully finished property with a brand new interior with delight beyond anyone's dreams!

A wonderful place to call home and it's available now for immediate occupancy.

Fully renovated throughout, everything is new from the floors to the ceiling and with high-end appliances that add a special sense of opulence.

* 3 great size bedrooms
* 2 new bathrooms
* Beautiful hardwood floors throughout
* Carpet to the bedrooms
* Functional Chef's kitchen - with granite surfaces
* All new SS appliances - Oven, Microwave, Dishwasher
* Large Yard
* Over Sized 1 Car Garage with Storage Space
* Front porch to enjoy the scenery

Fresh airy and light filled, this property is one standout on its own, beautifully nestled in a lush green area with great views.
Close to all amenities.

Call or text Carmen now to set up your tour of this beautifully renovated home!

Carmen Lebron 404 334-7195
Leasing Consultant
Ray White Property Management

(RLNE5097838)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE have any available units?
1721 Boulderview Dr SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gresham Park, GA.
What amenities does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE have?
Some of 1721 Boulderview Dr SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1721 Boulderview Dr SE currently offering any rent specials?
1721 Boulderview Dr SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1721 Boulderview Dr SE pet-friendly?
No, 1721 Boulderview Dr SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gresham Park.
Does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE offer parking?
Yes, 1721 Boulderview Dr SE offers parking.
Does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1721 Boulderview Dr SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE have a pool?
No, 1721 Boulderview Dr SE does not have a pool.
Does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE have accessible units?
No, 1721 Boulderview Dr SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1721 Boulderview Dr SE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1721 Boulderview Dr SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1721 Boulderview Dr SE does not have units with air conditioning.
