Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

2139 Rosebud Road

2139 Rosebud Road Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

2139 Rosebud Road Southwest, Grayson, GA 30017

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Fenced in Back Yard!! - Move-In Ready! Now Accepting Applications!!!

Make this 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath your New home!! Has a 1 Car Garage with remote! New Carpet in Living Room & Den!! Built-in entertainment center & Fireplace in the Living Room and another Fireplace in the Den!!

Beautiful Brown Cabinets in the Kitchen with Vinyl Flooring & Ceiling Fan!! Lots of cabinet space, Laminated countertops, Black/White Gas Stove, Black Dishwasher & Refrigerator.

Huge Master Bedroom has a private entrance to a Huge back screened-in porch with Ceiling Fan! The bedroom has New Carpet, Ceiling Fan, & Private Bathroom!!

APPLY - All applications are done online at WWW.BRAVOREALTYGA.COM

INFO - For addditional information or viewing instructions TEXT 470.364.2134

Bedrooms have New Carpet & Ceiling Fans! Guest Bathroom has Double Vanity and shower/tub combo!

(RLNE5169299)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2139 Rosebud Road have any available units?
2139 Rosebud Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grayson, GA.
What amenities does 2139 Rosebud Road have?
Some of 2139 Rosebud Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2139 Rosebud Road currently offering any rent specials?
2139 Rosebud Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2139 Rosebud Road pet-friendly?
No, 2139 Rosebud Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Grayson.
Does 2139 Rosebud Road offer parking?
Yes, 2139 Rosebud Road offers parking.
Does 2139 Rosebud Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2139 Rosebud Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2139 Rosebud Road have a pool?
No, 2139 Rosebud Road does not have a pool.
Does 2139 Rosebud Road have accessible units?
No, 2139 Rosebud Road does not have accessible units.
Does 2139 Rosebud Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2139 Rosebud Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 2139 Rosebud Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 2139 Rosebud Road does not have units with air conditioning.
