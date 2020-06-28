2139 Rosebud Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Fenced in Back Yard!! - Move-In Ready! Now Accepting Applications!!!



Make this 3 Bedroom / 2 Bath your New home!! Has a 1 Car Garage with remote! New Carpet in Living Room & Den!! Built-in entertainment center & Fireplace in the Living Room and another Fireplace in the Den!!



Beautiful Brown Cabinets in the Kitchen with Vinyl Flooring & Ceiling Fan!! Lots of cabinet space, Laminated countertops, Black/White Gas Stove, Black Dishwasher & Refrigerator.



Huge Master Bedroom has a private entrance to a Huge back screened-in porch with Ceiling Fan! The bedroom has New Carpet, Ceiling Fan, & Private Bathroom!!



APPLY - All applications are done online at WWW.BRAVOREALTYGA.COM



INFO - For addditional information or viewing instructions TEXT 470.364.2134



Bedrooms have New Carpet & Ceiling Fans! Guest Bathroom has Double Vanity and shower/tub combo!



(RLNE5169299)