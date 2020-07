Amenities

Fairway Villa #419 is a bright and spacious one bedroom condominium with a sleeper sofa that makes this unit perfect for couples with room for an extra guest. This condo is a stand-alone building with no sharing of walls. #419 is tastefully decorated with a fully glassed in sunroom overlooking green space and a lagoon. Enjoy the large great room with vaulted ceilings and beautiful wood accent walls.



Walk across the road to the Public House at Sea Palms for breakfast, lunch, dinner and drinks. Public golf is available at Sea Palms Resort when the course reopens September 29th! St Simons has wonderful safe biking paths for all ages to take you right into the village or beach. Sea Palms is located just north of the Sea Island Causeway on Frederica Rd with close proximity to shopping, grocery store and historical sites.



Maximum Occupancy: 3



* Washer/dryer in unit

* Large sunroom and small deck

* Privacy and quiet neighborhood



Bedding Includes:

1 - Queen

1 - Sleeper Sofa