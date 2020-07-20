7435 Old Chapel

Amenities
Beautiful 4BR 2.5BA home is move-in ready in a pretty setting and features spacious rooms throughout with an open kitchen to the family room! Separate DR/LR combo, this home is so roomy! A private backyard patio completes this super home!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.
High school: Langston Hughes High School
Middle school: Renaissance Middle School
Elementary school: Renaissance Elementary School
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.