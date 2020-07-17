All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated June 25 2020 at 3:40 AM

6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset

6482 Grey Fox Way · (678) 649-4189
Location

6482 Grey Fox Way, Fulton County, GA 30296

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1996 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away.

Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the home for you in Riverdale, GA.

This beautiful home features an open floorplan, 9 Foot Ceilings on First Floor, 8 Foot Ceilings on the second floor. Black Appliance package, Vinyl Plank flooring on main level, carpeting in bedrooms, and vinyl tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room, Iron spindle and handrail upgrades, Designer 30" wood cabinets w, granite countertops, Garden tub with separate Walk In Shower, and so much more.

Andrea Price
(678) 649-4189
twilson@encorerental.com

Does this sound like the home of your dreams? Reserve it today by applying at www.EncoreRental.com.
UNIT FEATURES
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Dishwasher, Fireplace, Garage parking, Hardwood floors, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset have any available units?
6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset have?
Some of 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset currently offering any rent specials?
6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset pet-friendly?
Yes, 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset is pet friendly.
Does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset offer parking?
Yes, 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset offers parking.
Does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset have a pool?
No, 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset does not have a pool.
Does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset have accessible units?
No, 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset does not have accessible units.
Does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset has units with dishwashers.
Does 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset has units with air conditioning.
