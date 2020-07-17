6482 Grey Fox Way - Fairfield Square - Somerset

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home.



Lease, Live. Repeat.



Imagine living in a brand new home that no one else has. We have the home for you in Riverdale, GA.



This beautiful home features an open floorplan, 9 Foot Ceilings on First Floor, 8 Foot Ceilings on the second floor. Black Appliance package, Vinyl Plank flooring on main level, carpeting in bedrooms, and vinyl tile flooring in bathrooms and laundry room, Iron spindle and handrail upgrades, Designer 30" wood cabinets w, granite countertops, Garden tub with separate Walk In Shower, and so much more.



Ready to view? Tuwanda is here to help.

Andrea Price

(678) 649-4189

twilson@encorerental.com



Reserve it today by applying at www.EncoreRental.com.

UNIT FEATURES

