Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6429 Olmadison Ln

6429 Olmadison Ln · No Longer Available
Location

6429 Olmadison Ln, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4d8ecca07c ----
Lovely 3BR/2.5BA Townhouse in Madison Place!! Features cozy fireplace in the family room, large master bed and bath, rear patio for entertaining and so much more! This home is sure to please!

A $60 non-refundable application fee per adult is required. Anyone 18 or older who will reside at the home MUST apply. We WILL (1) review applicant credit history; (2) screen for any past evictions; (3) verify income; (4) verify previous landlord references; and (5) perform criminal background checks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6429 Olmadison Ln have any available units?
6429 Olmadison Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6429 Olmadison Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6429 Olmadison Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6429 Olmadison Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6429 Olmadison Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6429 Olmadison Ln offer parking?
No, 6429 Olmadison Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6429 Olmadison Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6429 Olmadison Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6429 Olmadison Ln have a pool?
No, 6429 Olmadison Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6429 Olmadison Ln have accessible units?
No, 6429 Olmadison Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6429 Olmadison Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6429 Olmadison Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6429 Olmadison Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6429 Olmadison Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
