Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

SUPER ADORABLE 2-Story, 2 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom Townhome! - This Townhome has a Super Cute Layout! Awaiting you is a Wood-floored Entry area, Living Room with beautiful bay windows & cozy fireplace, Eat-in Kitchen with lots of light coming in, Bay Windows in upstairs bedroom as well, and Beautiful Back Porch! Conveniently close to shopping and more!!!



Don't let this one get away - Visit All3Realty.com to schedule your viewing TODAY!!!



(RLNE3200768)