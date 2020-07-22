All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:09 AM

5666 One Lake Way

5666 One Lake Way · No Longer Available
Location

5666 One Lake Way, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Single Home in Atlanta. This property features a spacious kitchen with all appliances included, all bedrooms upstairs, nice level backyard with paved patio. Two car garage and lots more. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5666 One Lake Way have any available units?
5666 One Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5666 One Lake Way have?
Some of 5666 One Lake Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5666 One Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
5666 One Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5666 One Lake Way pet-friendly?
No, 5666 One Lake Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5666 One Lake Way offer parking?
Yes, 5666 One Lake Way offers parking.
Does 5666 One Lake Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5666 One Lake Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5666 One Lake Way have a pool?
No, 5666 One Lake Way does not have a pool.
Does 5666 One Lake Way have accessible units?
No, 5666 One Lake Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5666 One Lake Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5666 One Lake Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5666 One Lake Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5666 One Lake Way does not have units with air conditioning.
