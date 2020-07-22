Single Home in Atlanta. This property features a spacious kitchen with all appliances included, all bedrooms upstairs, nice level backyard with paved patio. Two car garage and lots more. Hurry, it will not last long! Welcome Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5666 One Lake Way have any available units?
5666 One Lake Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5666 One Lake Way have?
Some of 5666 One Lake Way's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5666 One Lake Way currently offering any rent specials?
5666 One Lake Way is not currently offering any rent specials.