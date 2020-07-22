5315 Brittany Trail

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!



Located conveniently in the heart of College Park. Beautiful hard wood flooring throughout this gem of a ranch home. Large family room adjacent to the kitchen AND a large living room with a great picture window. Completely fenced yard. Available NOW!



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com

Our homes are rented in the current condition.



Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.