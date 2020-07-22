All apartments in Fulton County
5315 Brittany Trail
Last updated February 4 2020 at 1:07 PM

5315 Brittany Trail

5315 Brittany Trail Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

5315 Brittany Trail Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!

Located conveniently in the heart of College Park. Beautiful hard wood flooring throughout this gem of a ranch home. Large family room adjacent to the kitchen AND a large living room with a great picture window. Completely fenced yard. Available NOW!

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.

Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5315 Brittany Trail have any available units?
5315 Brittany Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 5315 Brittany Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5315 Brittany Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5315 Brittany Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5315 Brittany Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5315 Brittany Trail offer parking?
No, 5315 Brittany Trail does not offer parking.
Does 5315 Brittany Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5315 Brittany Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5315 Brittany Trail have a pool?
No, 5315 Brittany Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5315 Brittany Trail have accessible units?
No, 5315 Brittany Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5315 Brittany Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 5315 Brittany Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5315 Brittany Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 5315 Brittany Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
