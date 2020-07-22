5315 Brittany Trail

Amenities
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT!!!!
Located conveniently in the heart of College Park. Beautiful hard wood flooring throughout this gem of a ranch home. Large family room adjacent to the kitchen AND a large living room with a great picture window. Completely fenced yard. Available NOW!
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. We welcome your pets (some restrictions apply) with a $300 pet fee. Application is made on our website: www.brandywinehomesusa.com
Our homes are rented in the current condition.
Brandywine Homes never advertises on Craigslist. Please beware of rental scams.
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,195
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.