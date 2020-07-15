All apartments in Fulton County
Fulton County, GA
165 Turquoise Trail
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

165 Turquoise Trail

165 Turquoise Trail · No Longer Available
Location

165 Turquoise Trail, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
This attractive two-story with a one-car garage sits on a wooded lot in a private cul-de-sac. The home has a family room with a corner fireplace and crown and chair rail moldings, a breakfast area and a large kitchen with ample cabinet space. The master suite is designed with vaulted ceilings and a private bath. Conveniently located to restaurants and public transit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 165 Turquoise Trail have any available units?
165 Turquoise Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 165 Turquoise Trail currently offering any rent specials?
165 Turquoise Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 165 Turquoise Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 165 Turquoise Trail is pet friendly.
Does 165 Turquoise Trail offer parking?
Yes, 165 Turquoise Trail offers parking.
Does 165 Turquoise Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 165 Turquoise Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 165 Turquoise Trail have a pool?
No, 165 Turquoise Trail does not have a pool.
Does 165 Turquoise Trail have accessible units?
No, 165 Turquoise Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 165 Turquoise Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 165 Turquoise Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 165 Turquoise Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 165 Turquoise Trail does not have units with air conditioning.
