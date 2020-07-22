Rent Calculator
Home
/
Forsyth County, GA
/
8985 Continental Trl
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:15 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
8985 Continental Trl
8985 Lark Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
8985 Lark Terrace, Forsyth County, GA 30506
Amenities
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home has wonderful natural lighting and beautiful brand new LVT flooring. With freshly repainted walls and brand new granite countertops and new bathroom vanities this house is good to go!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8985 Continental Trl have any available units?
8985 Continental Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Forsyth County, GA
.
What amenities does 8985 Continental Trl have?
Some of 8985 Continental Trl's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8985 Continental Trl currently offering any rent specials?
8985 Continental Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8985 Continental Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 8985 Continental Trl is pet friendly.
Does 8985 Continental Trl offer parking?
No, 8985 Continental Trl does not offer parking.
Does 8985 Continental Trl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8985 Continental Trl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8985 Continental Trl have a pool?
No, 8985 Continental Trl does not have a pool.
Does 8985 Continental Trl have accessible units?
No, 8985 Continental Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 8985 Continental Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8985 Continental Trl has units with dishwashers.
Does 8985 Continental Trl have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8985 Continental Trl has units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
