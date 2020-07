Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great time for Lake Life! Bring your boat and ski jets!!! Oversized single slip dock in rear and lake view in front on this peninsular lot. Enjoy private setting and great home for entertaining. Walls of Windows! Great Room with stone fireplace. Master Suite on Main, plus huge additional master upstairs. Newer ceramic flooring and carpet. Updated bathrooms on main level. Double garage. Fenced area. Storage. Lots of parking. Verifiable income, credit/background checks required. Available now.