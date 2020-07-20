All apartments in Forsyth County
Forsyth County, GA
7563 Portbury Park Lane
7563 Portbury Park Lane

7563 Portbury Park Ln · No Longer Available
7563 Portbury Park Ln, Forsyth County, GA 30024

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
elevator
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
Impeccable Wieland Oleander Master on Main in Gated Weston! Over $20K in Improvements! Gorgeous Hdwd Floors on Main, Custom Closets, Plantation Shutters. Gourmet Kitchen features Granite, Island, SS Applc's open to Lg Vaulted Family Rm with Wall of Windows, Stone FP, Bulit-in Bookcases overlooking amazing fenced, private yard w Covered Patio. Luxury Master Suite w Jacuzzi & Walk-in Closets! Huge storage area can be made 4th bdrm! Oversized Loft w Built-in Bookcases! Landscaping, Termite Bond, & Trash Pick up included! Walk to amenities! Pool, Tennis, Fitness Ctr...

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Does 7563 Portbury Park Lane have any available units?
7563 Portbury Park Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Forsyth County, GA.
What amenities does 7563 Portbury Park Lane have?
Some of 7563 Portbury Park Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7563 Portbury Park Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7563 Portbury Park Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7563 Portbury Park Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7563 Portbury Park Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Forsyth County.
Does 7563 Portbury Park Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7563 Portbury Park Lane offers parking.
Does 7563 Portbury Park Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7563 Portbury Park Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7563 Portbury Park Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7563 Portbury Park Lane has a pool.
Does 7563 Portbury Park Lane have accessible units?
No, 7563 Portbury Park Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7563 Portbury Park Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7563 Portbury Park Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 7563 Portbury Park Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 7563 Portbury Park Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
