7563 Portbury Park Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool tennis court

Impeccable Wieland Oleander Master on Main in Gated Weston! Over $20K in Improvements! Gorgeous Hdwd Floors on Main, Custom Closets, Plantation Shutters. Gourmet Kitchen features Granite, Island, SS Applc's open to Lg Vaulted Family Rm with Wall of Windows, Stone FP, Bulit-in Bookcases overlooking amazing fenced, private yard w Covered Patio. Luxury Master Suite w Jacuzzi & Walk-in Closets! Huge storage area can be made 4th bdrm! Oversized Loft w Built-in Bookcases! Landscaping, Termite Bond, & Trash Pick up included! Walk to amenities! Pool, Tennis, Fitness Ctr...